Flash Magic Eraser Ultra Power 2 Pack

I use this for EVERYTHING !! My favorite use is for my kitchen tiles as they are left GLEAMING with very little effort at all . This little beauty really can be used on almost any kind of mark and cleans to a shine !
The flash erasers are fab for marks on walls. I also use them for the black marks left in the pan cupboard.
Fantastic great for cleaning so easy to use got pen off my walls after grandsons visit [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing Sponge to have around my child from Like pen off the leather sofa to scrubbing the food from the high chair it’s works wonders!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolute lifesaver especially for scuffs on your walls or skirting boards ideal if you've got pets or children I always keep these in my cleaning caddy ready to hand
Absolutely the best cleaning product that has come out in a long time. Easy to use does what it says!! Only problem a little expensive
Very impressed with this product. I was slightly dubious however proven wrong!
briliant sponge just add water on sponge and it gets 99% of stains out of your cups ect would definately recomend this as sponge lasts a long time
Thought it was just another gimmick but boy was I wrong totally blown away it does exactly what it says only problem I have is why it's so expensive I only got it as it was on offer
I love thos product! So easy to use and hold. Gets so many stubborn stains off! Perfect