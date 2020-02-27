By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flash Magic Eraser Ultra Power 2 Pack

4.5(707)Write a review
image 1 of Flash Magic Eraser Ultra Power 2 Pack
£ 3.00
£1.50/each
  • Try Flash Magic Eraser Ultra Power and tackle the tough stains you've given up on, all around the house. It removes stains, marks and scuffs from most washable surfaces. Great for your tough cleaning jobs and messes! Try it wherever you find tough dirt, throughout the house: from crayon on walls to burnt-on grease on the cooker top, from grimy bathtubs to grout lines between the tiles! We love to use it on greasy hand marks around light switches! And with Ultra Power Magic Eraser is even more durable, lasting up to 25% longer than original Flash Magic Eraser. Run under the tap to wet, squeeze it out, and clean off the tough stains like magic.
  • Removes impossible stains like crayon on walls, tough grease on hobs or grime on wheel hubs
  • Ultra Power Magic Eraser removes even tough stains and scuffs on all washable surfaces
  • Just wet with water, squeeze and start erasing
  • Use them all around the home
  • No need to add other cleaning products

Information

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Keep away from children. Avoid accidents: do not use on skin or other parts of the body. Using on skin will likely cause abrasions. Test a small area with light pressure before use. Not recommended for following surfaces: high gloss, polished, dark, brushed, satin, faux, bare/polished wood, copper, stainless steel, non-stick coating, or vehicle body. Rinse required for dishwashing and surfaces in direct contact with food - Do not use with chlorine bleach and other household cleaners.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • [UK] 0800 028 3292
  • [IE] 1800 509 435
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep away from children. Avoid accidents: do not use on skin or other parts of the body. Using on skin will likely cause abrasions. Test a small area with light pressure before use. Not recommended for following surfaces: high gloss, polished, dark, brushed, satin, faux, bare/polished wood, copper, stainless steel, non-stick coating, or vehicle body. Rinse required for dishwashing and surfaces in direct contact with food - Do not use with chlorine bleach and other household cleaners.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

707 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this for EVERYTHING !! My favorite use is for my kitchen tiles as they are left GLEAMING with very little effort at all . This little beauty really can be used on almost any kind of mark and cleans to a shine !

Excellent!

5 stars

The flash erasers are fab for marks on walls. I also use them for the black marks left in the pan cupboard.

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic great for cleaning so easy to use got pen off my walls after grandsons visit [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing Sponge to have around my child from Like pen off the leather sofa to scrubbing the food from the high chair it’s works wonders!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolute lifesaver especially for scuffs on your walls or skirting boards ideal if you've got pets or children I always keep these in my cleaning caddy ready to hand

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely the best cleaning product that has come out in a long time. Easy to use does what it says!! Only problem a little expensive

Excellent!

5 stars

Very impressed with this product. I was slightly dubious however proven wrong!

Excellent!

5 stars

briliant sponge just add water on sponge and it gets 99% of stains out of your cups ect would definately recomend this as sponge lasts a long time

Seen this on TV

5 stars

Thought it was just another gimmick but boy was I wrong totally blown away it does exactly what it says only problem I have is why it's so expensive I only got it as it was on offer

Excellent!

5 stars

I love thos product! So easy to use and hold. Gets so many stubborn stains off! Perfect

1-10 of 707 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Spontex Microfibre Cloth 4 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.75/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here