Tesco Free From Brown Bread 550G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 1.80
£ 1.80
£0.33/100g
One slice
  • Energy328kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sliced brown bread made with rice flour tapioca, maize and potato starches, topped with buckwheat flakes.
  • Gluten Free, Wheat Free, Milk Free Baked for softness and medium sliced for convenience.
  • Free from gluten, wheat & milk
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Salt, Apple Extract, Buckwheat Flakes, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (37g)
Energy887kJ / 211kcal328kJ / 78kcal
Fat4.5g1.7g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate33.2g12.3g
Sugars0.7g0.3g
Fibre9.7g3.6g
Protein4.6g1.7g
Salt1.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best GF Bread Out There

5 stars

I'm not coeliac but don't think wheat/gluten is healthy. Tried pretty much every GF bread at least once so tasted all major supermarket brands and many bread maker brands. This has by far the best texture and taste. No 'powdery' effect or after texture on the tongue and it has a slight stretchiness usually found in 'normal' bread. It tastes very good and is reasonably priced. I usually toast it. There is only one other GF loaf to compare and without mentioning makers it's a Sourdough Cob

Fab!

5 stars

Best free from bread I've had! Moist bread, lasts well and tasty.

Soft and yummy free from brown bread.

5 stars

This is the really best free from brown bread. Soft and tasty and I can even eat the crusts which on some I can't. Its' great toasted for breakfast as well as good for sandwiches.

Anyone on a gluten free diet knows that getting a

4 stars

Anyone on a gluten free diet knows that getting a decent bread is not east. I came across this one purely because my regular brand was out of stock and was pleasantly surprised. Very good taste and texture for gluten free bread, I would recommend it’s well worth trying.

Recipe changed; no longer corn-free

1 stars

This WAS a great product--five star, one of the few gluten free products that was also corn/maize free. It held together well, toasted well, and was pretty tasty (not too dry like a lot of similar products). HOWEVER, the recipe has now changed and now includes maize. The tyranny of corn is killing a lot of us; would have been nice to have had at least one 'free from' product I could eat!

pleasantly surprised

5 stars

I really enjoyed this, used to buy the genius bread but thought I would try cheaper tesco own brand and was pleasently surprised, toasted it doesn't even taste gluten free. Actually prefer this now to the original.

Every slice broken

1 stars

Every single slice was broken in half, threw the lot in the bin; never again

