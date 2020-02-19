By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Cooling Shaving Gel 200Ml

4.5(58)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml
  • Protects skin from irritations +
  • Gentle cool sensation.
  • Protects the skin from irritation while shaving thanks to the Ultra Glide Technology
  • Cares for the skin before you shave and gives a gentle cooling sensation
  • 0% alcohol, no burning
  • Softens the stubble for a close and comfortable shave
  • Dermatologically approved by men with sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, TEA-Palmitate, Oleth-20, Isopentane, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Maltodextrin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Laureth-2, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Polyisobutene, Isobutane, Piroctone Olamine, BHT, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum, CI 42053

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Take a small bit of gel on your palms and massage directly on your wet face.

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 3.5% per mass of the content are flammable.

Recycling info

Can. Aluminium Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

58 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

5 stars

Good quality product and amazing price. I will buy this one more time.

Smooth and cool

5 stars

Lovely smooth product, goes on well. Will always choose this to shave with and girlfriend loves it for her legs. Skin feels g r eat afterwards.

Great Product

4 stars

Only 4 stars because of the price - other than that a great product.

Good

5 stars

It definitely cools you down :D it's really good. I like it!

Awesome products

5 stars

I have a long term experience of this product. It always has been a first choice since it was launched.

Does not do as it says on the tin

3 stars

I found the gel too thick a d creamy for a good shave having to go over and over the same area before I got to actually start shaving my beard, I didn't feel any cooling effect and after five shaves there was no difference in my skin condition. So I don't think this gel lives up to its claims, back to my original shave cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Men Sensitive Cooling Shaving Gel

5 stars

Nicely packaged product from a well respected brand. It has a nice fresh, but not too strong fragrance and lathers nice and thickly on the face. I have quite sensitive skin and found this gel helped the razor glide nicely, minimising irritation and giving a close shave. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for sensitive skin.

5 stars

Great on sensitive skin. Left my skin nice and smooth with no irritation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Most Refreshing Shave

5 stars

I cant explain how much I'm impressed with this product. The gel lasts for a lot longer than other brands so as I always find that I initially use too much I can put the extra foam to the side until I need it and it doesn't break down. The product also smells amazing and it doesn't feel harsh on my skin. My skin doesn't feel irritated or dry which I put down to the product not including alcohol and being enriched with Chamomile and Seaweed. You definitely get a clean and close shave whilst using this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and easy shave gel

5 stars

It does what it says on the can a nice cooling shave [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

