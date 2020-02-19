Nivea Men Sensitive Cooling Shaving Gel 200Ml

Good product
Good quality product and amazing price. I will buy this one more time.
Smooth and cool
Lovely smooth product, goes on well. Will always choose this to shave with and girlfriend loves it for her legs. Skin feels g r eat afterwards.
Great Product
Only 4 stars because of the price - other than that a great product.
Good
It definitely cools you down :D it's really good. I like it!
Awesome products
I have a long term experience of this product. It always has been a first choice since it was launched.
Does not do as it says on the tin
I found the gel too thick a d creamy for a good shave having to go over and over the same area before I got to actually start shaving my beard, I didn't feel any cooling effect and after five shaves there was no difference in my skin condition. So I don't think this gel lives up to its claims, back to my original shave cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Men Sensitive Cooling Shaving Gel
Nicely packaged product from a well respected brand. It has a nice fresh, but not too strong fragrance and lathers nice and thickly on the face. I have quite sensitive skin and found this gel helped the razor glide nicely, minimising irritation and giving a close shave. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for sensitive skin.
Great on sensitive skin. Left my skin nice and smooth with no irritation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The Most Refreshing Shave
I cant explain how much I'm impressed with this product. The gel lasts for a lot longer than other brands so as I always find that I initially use too much I can put the extra foam to the side until I need it and it doesn't break down. The product also smells amazing and it doesn't feel harsh on my skin. My skin doesn't feel irritated or dry which I put down to the product not including alcohol and being enriched with Chamomile and Seaweed. You definitely get a clean and close shave whilst using this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and easy shave gel
It does what it says on the can a nice cooling shave [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]