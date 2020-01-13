By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Create Jumbo Chalk Bucket 15Pk

Go Create Jumbo Chalk Bucket 15Pk
£ 2.00
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Coloured chalk for drawing & writing
  • Features 15 jumbo sized sticks of chalk
  • A range of different colours
  • - Contains 15 sticks of jumbo chalk
  • - White, blue, purple, green, red, pink and yellow colours included
  • - Comes with storage bucket with handle
  • Express your arty side with this jumbo chalk bucket from our Go Create range. Perfect for drawing and writing on a blackboard, the pack contains 15 sticks of jumbo chalk in white, blue, purple, green, red, pink and yellow colours. The bucket is great for storing the jumbo chalk and features a convenient carrying handle.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

