Pukka Supreme Matcha Green 20 Tea Bags 30G
Offer
Product Description
- Supreme Matcha Green 20 Green Tea Bags
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discovered how organic whole leaf green tea and matcha make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- Even superheroes need a boost
- Sometimes our superpowers can run low. Welcome in pure emerald Matcha powder - our magical super-ingredient blended with the goodness of three fairly-traded whole leaf green: Chinese Sencha, Indian Oothu and Vietnamese Suoi Gang. Shazam - superpowers recharged.
- Welcome to a magical new world.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for replenishing your magical powers.
- A vital wellspring of organic whole leaf green tea & the finest matcha
- 1% for the planet
- Kosher
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
100% organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (34%), Oothu Green Tea (32%), Suoi Gang Green Tea (32%), Matcha Powder (Jejo do Garucha) (2%)
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 3-5 minutes.
Number of uses
20 Count
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019