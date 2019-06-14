By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Classic Diet Caffeine Free Cola 2 Litre

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Classic Diet Caffeine Free Cola 2 Litre
£ 0.89
£0.05/100ml
One glass (250ml)
  • Energy6kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated caffeine free cola flavour soft drink with sweetener.
  • Classically refreshing Made to a specially developed recipe for a classic taste, with no calories Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Classically refreshing
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus, Molasses], Phosphoric Acid, Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy3kJ / <1kcal6kJ / 2kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Down the Sink!

1 stars

I didn’t like this it had a horrible after taste. Bought 2 bottles, had a taste & poured it down the sink. I only tried it whilst pregnant whilst cutting down on caffeine. In the end, ended up sticking with caffeine free Diet Pepsi which has a nicer flavour.

It is good value and better than expensive Diet co

5 stars

It is good value and better than expensive Diet coke. Sadly it is NEVER available for my home delivery, so my hubby has to make a journey to buy it from the store.

Good value

4 stars

I like this one but sometimes it’s out of stock for long periods.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Orange Zero 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Lemon And Lime Zero 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here