Tesco Classic Diet Caffeine Free Cola 2 Litre

Down the Sink!
I didn’t like this it had a horrible after taste. Bought 2 bottles, had a taste & poured it down the sink. I only tried it whilst pregnant whilst cutting down on caffeine. In the end, ended up sticking with caffeine free Diet Pepsi which has a nicer flavour.
It is good value and better than expensive Diet coke. Sadly it is NEVER available for my home delivery, so my hubby has to make a journey to buy it from the store.
Good value
I like this one but sometimes it’s out of stock for long periods.