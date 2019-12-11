Colman's Coq Au Vin Recipe Mix 36G
Product Description
- A seasoning mix with garlic, herbs and a hint of wine
- Preparation and usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list below, follow the four easy steps on the back of the recipe mix packet and you can rest assured that you'll bring smiles to the whole family at dinner time. Shopping list (serves 4) 4 skinless chicken breasts 2 onions 115g button mushrooms 4 rashers unsmoked back bacon (optional) Preheat the oven to 180°c, 170°c fan assisted, gas mark 4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and dry the onions and bacon for 3-4 minutes. Add the chicken and fry for further 3-4 minutes until browned on both sides. Place in an ovenproof casserole dish. Add the mushrooms. Blend the contents of the sachet with the water and add to the fish. Cover and cook for 45 minutes, then remove lid and cook for a further 15 minutes. Enjoy with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Why not try serving your coq au vin with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.Colmans.Co.Uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘growing for the future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
- Quickly create a great tasting coq au vin that will satisfy the whole family!
- A seasoning mix with garlic, herbs and a hint of wine for coq au vin
- Great tasting
- Quick and Easy
- No artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Tomato Powder (5.8%), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Garlic (4%), Thyme (2.5%), Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Rosemary (1.7%), Caramel Syrup, Paprika (1.1%), Lemon Juice Powder, Pepper, Sage, Red Wine Extract, Ground Bay Leaf, Balsamic Vinegar Powder (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), White Wine Extract, Parsley Roots
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|1366kJ/
|849kJ/
|10%
|-
|324kcal
|204kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|4.9g
|7%
|of which saturates
|1g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|7.4g
|3%
|of which sugars
|17.7g
|2.6g
|3%
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.8g
|30g
|60%
|Salt
|9.7g
|1.1g
|18%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
