Colman's Hot Con Carne Recipe Mix 37G
- Energy1635kJ 389kcal19%
- Fat19g27%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1368kJ/
Product Description
- Hot and spicy seasoning mix with chilli powder and cumin
- For a vegan recipe visit www.colmans.co.uk
- Full of flavour
- Cooks in 20 minutes
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours
- Vegan
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 37g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Starch, Tomato Powder (20%), Paprika (8%), Onion Powder (7%), Sugar, Chilli Powder (6%), Yeast Extract, Garlic, Salt, Wheat Flour, Cumin (2%), Oregano, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley), Pepper, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Lemon Juice Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
- www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
Net Contents
37g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|1368kJ/
|1635kJ/
|19%
|-
|324kcal
|389kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|19g
|27%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|6.8g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|21g
|8%
|of which sugars
|18g
|7.3g
|8%
|Fibre
|10.3g
|8.1g
|Protein
|11g
|30g
|60%
|Salt
|5.1g
|1.7g
|28%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
