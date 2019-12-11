By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Hot Con Carne Recipe Mix 37G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Colman's Hot Con Carne Recipe Mix 37G
£ 0.80
£2.17/100g

Offer

Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1635kJ 389kcal
    19%
  • Fat19g
    27%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1368kJ/

Product Description

  • Hot and spicy seasoning mix with chilli powder and cumin
  • For a vegan recipe visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter
  • Full of flavour
  • Cooks in 20 minutes
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Vegan
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 37g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Tomato Powder (20%), Paprika (8%), Onion Powder (7%), Sugar, Chilli Powder (6%), Yeast Extract, Garlic, Salt, Wheat Flour, Cumin (2%), Oregano, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley), Pepper, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Lemon Juice Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1368kJ/1635kJ/19%
-324kcal389kcal
Fat 3.6g19g27%
of which saturates 0.8g6.8g34%
Carbohydrate 60g21g8%
of which sugars 18g7.3g8%
Fibre 10.3g8.1g
Protein 11g30g60%
Salt 5.1g1.7g28%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

