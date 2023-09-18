Go Create Glue Stick

1. Disappearing purple for easy location, bonds properly to a variety of surfaces such as paper, photos, cardboard and more

2. The large glue sticks cover more surface area, which helps with school projects, arts and crafts, holiday cards and crafts, or other projects that require more glue.

3. Glue goes on smoothly, minimizing any clumping or wrinkling.

4. Each glue stick has a strong and permanent adhesive, but washes easily off hands and clothing.

5. Safe for children, glue sticks are nontoxic, acid free.