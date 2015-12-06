Tesco Go Create Fibre Tips 50 Pack

bright colours and long-lasting
I buy packs of these pens several times a year for my boys who are now 6. Great quality and inexpensive with good choice of colours.
Great Value!
I bought this for a small child as a gift so the fact that they were washable was great!
great value
I bought these for my daughter as a stocking filler I took them out of the package to test them and put them in a pencil case for her and from what I've seen they are great value for money compared to more expensive brands I've used before I will be buying replacements when they run out.