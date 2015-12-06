By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Go Create Fibre Tips 50 Pack

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Go Create Fibre Tips 50 Pack
£ 4.00
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 50 pens in a storage container with carrying handle
  • Fibre tips in 24 different colours
  • Water based ink
  • - Pack of 50 fibre-tip pens
  • - Great for drawing and colouring
  • - Pens come in assorted colours
  • Great for drawing and colouring, this pack of 50 fibre-tip pens from our Go Create range comes in assorted colours, including blue, green, red, pink, purple, black, grey and brown. The pens are housed in a handy storage tub, so they can be put away when you're finished colouring.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

bright colours and long-lasting

5 stars

I buy packs of these pens several times a year for my boys who are now 6. Great quality and inexpensive with good choice of colours.

Great Value!

5 stars

I bought this for a small child as a gift so the fact that they were washable was great!

great value

5 stars

I bought these for my daughter as a stocking filler I took them out of the package to test them and put them in a pencil case for her and from what I've seen they are great value for money compared to more expensive brands I've used before I will be buying replacements when they run out.

