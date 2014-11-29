By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Create Coloured Card 20 Sheets

5(2)Write a review
Go Create Coloured Card 20 Sheets
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • T. GO CREATE CARD COLOURED CARD 20 PACK
  • 20 sheets of card for your art & craft projects
  • Sheet size L30xW22cm
  • Pack features a range of bright colours
  • - Perfect for a craft afternoon
  • - Contains 20 sheets of A4 card
  • - In assorted colours
  • In a pack of 20, this Go Create bumper pack of A4 coloured card can be used for all sorts of craft projects. The sheets come in assorted colours, including black, white, green, pink, yellow, light blue, light green, light yellow, red and blue.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great kids craft

5 stars

Bought a pack of card for my children's school projects. It is good quality and a bargain when you collect from Tesco store as no delivery charge.

craft card

5 stars

Right size for little ones with a variety of attractive colours.

Usually bought next

Go Create Craft Activity Bag 500 Pieces

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Go Create Coloured Paper

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Go Create Glitter Glues

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here