Go Create Paint Brushes 3 Pack

5(4)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Slim handled brushes with coloured bristles
  • Ideal for use with paints & glue
  • Includes 3 same size brushes
  • - Set of 3 paint brushes
  • - Plastic handles
  • - Ideal for arts and crafts projects
  • Budding artists will appreciate this set of 3 paint brushes from our Go Create range. With plastic handles that are easy to grasp, the brushes are perfect for art and craft projects.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

great quality

5 stars

Really good quality brushes especially for the price!

Just as expected

5 stars

Good quality, do exactly what u would expect and survives a dishwasher cycle every now and then.

good quality brushes

5 stars

I bought these as part of an arts and crafts gift, that I was putting together, and it padded out the gift at little expense. I like that they are coloured so it encourages the child not to mix all the paints together.

Great addition to any creative box

5 stars

This are good quality and ideal for children, for painting or gluing. Bargain price and will be very useful

