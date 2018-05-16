RUBICON PASSION 6X330ML
- Energy279kJ 66kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars15g17%
- Salt0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ/20kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Passion Fruit Juice Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited
- Made with Real Fruit Juice
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Colour (Beta Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry PlaceBest Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Chilled
Number of uses
Each multipack contains 6 x 330ml cans
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Rubicon, A.G. Barr,
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|85kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
