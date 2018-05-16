We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

RUBICON PASSION 6X330ML

RUBICON PASSION 6X330ML
£ 3.49
£0.18/100ml

New

Each 330ml can contains
  • Energy279kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Passion Fruit Juice Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited
  • Made with Real Fruit Juice
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Colour (Beta Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry PlaceBest Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Chilled

Number of uses

Each multipack contains 6 x 330ml cans

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Rubicon, A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.
  • A.G. Barr,

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy85kJ/20kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.6g
of which sugars4.6g
Protein0g
Salt<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

