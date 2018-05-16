Tesco Tuna Chunks In Spring Water 3X80g

- Energy258kJ 61kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Skipjack tuna chunks in spring water.
- In Spring Water Hand filleted Skipjack tuna with a tender texture
- Pack size: 168g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Spring Water.
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Caught in the Pacific Ocean, Produced in Ecuador
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
3 x 56g
Net Contents
3 x 80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|460kJ / 109kcal
|258kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.9g
|13.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
- One can (56g)
