Tesco Lamb Lamb Leg Steaks 450G

Tesco Lamb Lamb Leg Steaks 450G
£ 5.50
£12.23/kg
  • Energy732kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg steaks.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
  • From trusted farms
  • A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To enjoy your steaks at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommended pan frying.
Tip
Crush a little garlic and rosemary into the frying pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for an aromatic flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Med-High Season the steaks on both sides and cook under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: High-Med Lightly oil and season steaks on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steaks to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (medium), or 3 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (113g)
Energy647kJ / 155kcal732kJ / 175kcal
Fat8.4g9.5g
Saturates3.7g4.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.8g22.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Help other customers like you

No idea what other people are moaning about!!!

5 stars

"A Tesco Customer 4th November 2019 The steaks were so thinly cut it was almost like lamb bacon! " NO THEY'RE NOT! We had these last night in a casserole cooked in a slow cooker with oodles of frozen veg and it was fabulous! Plenty of good lean meat and soooooooooooo tasty!!

Tough as OLD boots, enough said.

1 stars

Tough as OLD boots, enough said.

Lamb bacon!

1 stars

The steaks were so thinly cut it was almost like lamb bacon! They all literally fell apart when taking them out of the packet. Disappointing as you have to cook them in bits.

Grilled delicious really tender

5 stars

Grilled delicious really tender

lamb steaks

2 stars

tasteless and tough won,t buy again

Reduction in quality of late

3 stars

Very disappointed at the reduction in quality over the last three months. We have been buying this product most weeks for many years, since Tesco economy drive these are now delivered cut much thinner than they were, out of 4 steaks there is always at least one that is made up of small pieces put together to look like a whole steak. Sorry Mr Tesco, you are not going to make a profit improvement by reducing quality.

shopping yourself , you get better quality,

1 stars

Ropy not very lean, If I shop I would pick out better. Just shows you

was it lamb?

1 stars

strips of sloppy meat, made to look like rounds by hard packageing.Aweful tasteless meat with lots of grissle, disapointing rubbish

excellent product

5 stars

This lamb is lovely and tender i would recommend it, so why not try

Good quality meat.

4 stars

Good quality pure meat, very little fat and no grizzle. Make a quick evening meal and delicious with mint sauce.

