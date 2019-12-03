Tesco Lamb Lamb Leg Steaks 450G

No idea what other people are moaning about!!!
"A Tesco Customer 4th November 2019 The steaks were so thinly cut it was almost like lamb bacon! " NO THEY'RE NOT! We had these last night in a casserole cooked in a slow cooker with oodles of frozen veg and it was fabulous! Plenty of good lean meat and soooooooooooo tasty!!
Tough as OLD boots, enough said.
Lamb bacon!
The steaks were so thinly cut it was almost like lamb bacon! They all literally fell apart when taking them out of the packet. Disappointing as you have to cook them in bits.
Grilled delicious really tender
lamb steaks
tasteless and tough won,t buy again
Reduction in quality of late
Very disappointed at the reduction in quality over the last three months. We have been buying this product most weeks for many years, since Tesco economy drive these are now delivered cut much thinner than they were, out of 4 steaks there is always at least one that is made up of small pieces put together to look like a whole steak. Sorry Mr Tesco, you are not going to make a profit improvement by reducing quality.
shopping yourself , you get better quality,
Ropy not very lean, If I shop I would pick out better. Just shows you
was it lamb?
strips of sloppy meat, made to look like rounds by hard packageing.Aweful tasteless meat with lots of grissle, disapointing rubbish
excellent product
This lamb is lovely and tender i would recommend it, so why not try
Good quality meat.
Good quality pure meat, very little fat and no grizzle. Make a quick evening meal and delicious with mint sauce.