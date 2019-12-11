Belvoir Light Elderflower Presse 750Ml
Product Description
- Light Elderflower Pressé
- Elderflower Pressé Light has 30% less sugar than our original recipe, but is still bursting with the same fresh elderflowers, lemon juice and water from the springs for a naturally delicious drink with no artificial sweeteners.
- 30% less sugar
- 100% good
- Gently bubbling with real flowers
- Made for you on our farm
- Blended with gently sparkling spring water
- Only 50 calories per 250ml glasses
- Non-alcoholic
- No preservatives, flavourings or anything artificial
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Fresh Elderflowers, Real Pressed Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Elderflower Extract
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. After opening please keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.Best Before end, see neck.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink me chilled
- Serve chilled over ice as a refreshing alternative to alcohol. Also delicious as a mixer with gin or vodka.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
- Barkestone Lane,
- Bottesford,
- NG13 0DH.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you (good or bad) so do call us on +44 (0)1476 870286
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
- Barkestone Lane,
- Bottesford,
- NG13 0DH.
- www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy kJ / kcal
|86 / 20
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
