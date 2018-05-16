We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn 12 Sausages 504G

image 1 of Quorn 12 Sausages 504G

Per 2 Cooked Sausages (78g)

Energy
643kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 827kJ/198kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour sausage, made with mycoprotein, with a herb seasoning
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • Carbon Trust
  • CO2 Measured 0.36kg per serving
  • Our sausages add some sizzle to your plate & flavour to your casseroles, stews and tasty pasta dishes
  • RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil™ - Certified - 4-0366-13-100-00
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • High in Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Source of Fibre
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 504G
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (41%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Onion, Rusk [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Yeast, Salt], Natural Flavouring, Casing (Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate; Cellulose, Modified Starch), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Seasoning [Herbs (Sage, Parsley), Rapeseed Oil], Pea Fibre, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Natural Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. For best result Hob cook.

Hob
Instructions: 14 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18 Min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

504g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as pan fried) Per 100g(as pan fried) Per 2 Cooked Susages
Energy 827kJ/198kcal643kJ/154kcal
Fat 11g8.7g
of which saturates 1.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate 11g8.3g
of which sugars 1.5g1.2g
Fibre 5.5g4.3g
Protein 11g8.7g
Salt 1.2g0.91g
Serves 6--
