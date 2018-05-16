Quorn 12 Sausages 504G

Per 2 Cooked Sausages (78g)
- Energy
- 643kJ
-
- 154kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.7g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.91g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 827kJ/198kcal
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour sausage, made with mycoprotein, with a herb seasoning
- Sustainable Nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
- Carbon Trust
- CO2 Measured 0.36kg per serving
- Our sausages add some sizzle to your plate & flavour to your casseroles, stews and tasty pasta dishes
- RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil™ - Certified - 4-0366-13-100-00
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Deliciously meat free
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Source of Fibre
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 504G
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (41%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Onion, Rusk [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Yeast, Salt], Natural Flavouring, Casing (Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate; Cellulose, Modified Starch), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Seasoning [Herbs (Sage, Parsley), Rapeseed Oil], Pea Fibre, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Natural Caramelised Sugar
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. For best result Hob cook.
Hob
Instructions: 14 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: 18 Min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
6 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
Return to
Net Contents
504g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as pan fried) Per 100g
|(as pan fried) Per 2 Cooked Susages
|Energy
|827kJ/198kcal
|643kJ/154kcal
|Fat
|11g
|8.7g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|8.3g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|4.3g
|Protein
|11g
|8.7g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.91g
|Serves 6
|-
|-
