By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G

3(15)Write a review
Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G
£ 0.75
£1.95/kg
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Red onions
  • Great in salads and salsas
  • Sweet and full flavoured
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from Packaging. Peel and slice as required

    Preparation Guidelines: Chopping an onion is the first step in so many recipes that it's no wonder cooks rely on them as a base-note flavour for stocks, soups, stews and sauces. Sauteed in butter or oil, they take on a sweet, caramelised flavour which makes them perfect on a pastry base. Or an onion, sweated with garlic, then stewed with tomatoes, courgettes, a pepper and mushrooms magics your five a day into one simple sauce.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-;-;-;-;-;-

Net Contents

385g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 100g serving contains
Energy166kJ / 39kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Mouldy

1 stars

Did it take a long time to choose the most mouldy ones to send?

Fist sized

5 stars

Fist sized onions that are nice and crisp. Other comments don't reflect my local tesco at all.

Small Onions makes me cry

3 stars

Just an basic pack of onions, While they do the job i was disappointed in the size of them.

Mine

5 stars

Excellent! Delightful, and easy on the pockets...

poor freshness

2 stars

they have not been very good the last couple of orders - soft and brown inside - had to throw them away!

Dreadful

1 stars

Given 1 star as 3 picking size onions is a joke

The onions are a lot smaller than they used to be

2 stars

The onions are a lot smaller than they used to be and the last lot, two of them were rotten

The ever decreasing onions.

3 stars

Even the onions are shrinking now, I used to need only half one of these onions at times a while back, now they've shrunk so much I need at least one and occasionally two. The quality has also deteriorated. Sad news for shoppers.

3x price for no better value

1 stars

This was the same price as 1 kilo of smaller onions, and they were small too! Won't be buying these again.

Not much can say about these! They are always fres

5 stars

Not much can say about these! They are always fresh and keep well

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Tesco Large Garlic Each

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here