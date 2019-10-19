Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G

Mouldy
Did it take a long time to choose the most mouldy ones to send?
Fist sized
Fist sized onions that are nice and crisp. Other comments don't reflect my local tesco at all.
Small Onions makes me cry
Just an basic pack of onions, While they do the job i was disappointed in the size of them.
Mine
Excellent! Delightful, and easy on the pockets...
poor freshness
they have not been very good the last couple of orders - soft and brown inside - had to throw them away!
Dreadful
Given 1 star as 3 picking size onions is a joke
The onions are a lot smaller than they used to be
The onions are a lot smaller than they used to be and the last lot, two of them were rotten
The ever decreasing onions.
Even the onions are shrinking now, I used to need only half one of these onions at times a while back, now they've shrunk so much I need at least one and occasionally two. The quality has also deteriorated. Sad news for shoppers.
3x price for no better value
This was the same price as 1 kilo of smaller onions, and they were small too! Won't be buying these again.
Not much can say about these! They are always fresh and keep well