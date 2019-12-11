Cirio Classica 540G
Offer
Product Description
- Sieved Tomatoes.
- Smooth Sauce Base!
- Our finest round tomatoes are blanched, peeled and passed through a fine sieve to create a smooth textured sauce.
- The Authentic Italian taste
- In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household.
- Just like our Cirio La Classica.
- Pack size: 540g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Salt
Storage
Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3-4 days.Best before end: see neck of the bottle.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Great for creamy soups or tomato sauce - just add herbs and spices.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
- Via P. Poggi, 11.,
- 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.cirio1856.com
Net Contents
540g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|147 kJ - 35 kcal
|Fat
|0,1 g
|of which saturates
|0,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|6,3 g
|of which sugars
|4,4 g
|Fibre
|1,1 g
|Protein
|1,2 g
|Salt
|0,35 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019