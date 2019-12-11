By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cirio Classica 540G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cirio Classica 540G
£ 0.83
£1.54/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Sieved Tomatoes.
  • Smooth Sauce Base!
  • Our finest round tomatoes are blanched, peeled and passed through a fine sieve to create a smooth textured sauce.
  • The Authentic Italian taste
  • In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household.
  • Just like our Cirio La Classica.
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Salt

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3-4 days.Best before end: see neck of the bottle.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Great for creamy soups or tomato sauce - just add herbs and spices.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi, 11.,
  • 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.cirio1856.com

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 147 kJ - 35 kcal
Fat 0,1 g
of which saturates 0,0 g
Carbohydrate 6,3 g
of which sugars 4,4 g
Fibre 1,1 g
Protein 1,2 g
Salt 0,35 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Cirio Passata Rustica 2X350g

£ 0.83
£1.19/kg

Offer

Cirio Chopped Tomatoes 4 X400g

£ 3.50
£2.19/kg

Tesco Grated Mozzarella 250G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here