Lancashire Farm Whole Milk Yogurt 1Kg

I loved this yoghurts but shop online and for some
I loved this yoghurts but shop online and for some strange reason it disappears off the shelf when I log on? I would purchase this all the time if we visited the store but unable to. A lovely tasting yoghurt-I'd say the best out there.
Delicious!
This is soooo tasty. Creamy and rich and in a sturdy tub that I've already found a good use for. The shelf life seems longer than some of the others I've bought in the past. But it doesn't last long in my house!
very good taste and consistency
very good taste and consistency
the most delicious whole natural yogurt on the mar
the most delicious whole natural yogurt on the market.
Yogurt doesn't get any better than this.
Best tasting, best value yogurt I've ever found. Period!