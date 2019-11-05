By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lancashire Farm Natural Fat Free Yogurt 1Kg

3.5(2)Write a review
Lancashire Farm Natural Fat Free Yogurt 1Kg
£ 1.50
£0.15/100g
Each 100g serving contains (approx.)
  • Energy205kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0.05g
    0%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 205kJ/48kcal

Product Description

  • Fat Free Natural Yogurt
  • Our Grazing Guarantee means our cows are free to roam the fields for at least 150 days, every year. It's the way nature intended, and our cows couldn't be happier, with even more money going back to the farmers to thank them for embracing free range on their farms.
  • Find us on Facebook @LancashireFarmDairies
  • Follow us on Twitter @LancashireFarm
  • 100% of the fresh milk used to make this pot is free range. It's as simple as that.
  • Now made with free range milk
  • 0% fat
  • Made with British milk
  • Perfect for cooking
  • Bio-live cultures
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • Fat free
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Store between 1-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and by date shown. Use by: See side of bucket.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Label - glued. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lancashire Farm Dairies,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.

Return to

  • Lancashire Farm Dairies,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.
  • Call us on 01706 641 551
  • Visit us at LancashireFarm.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 205kJ/48kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0.05g
Mono-unsaturates 0.03g
Polyunsaturates <0.01g
Carbohydrate 7.3g
of which sugars 4.0g
Protein 5.03g
Fibre 0.9g
Salt 0.18g
Calcium 0.16mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very runny

2 stars

Arrived. Opened it and very runny. Could have used a straw. More like a smoothie. Wouldn’t buy again

Best plain yogurt ever!

5 stars

Best plain yogurt ever. Good all round mild flavour. Tastes good on it's own or with fruit, lasts well and can also be used in cooking. Very pleased when my local store (Aylesbury2) started selling it, now very disappointed you are going to stop due to lack of sales. It is currently (unlike your other stores) stocked in the Polish chilled foods section, despite being a British milk product made in Lancashire. I think if you stocked it with other yogurts you would sell more. People who come to Tesco to buy yogurt look for yogurts in the yogurt cabinet. Please give it another chance to sell better whilst stocking it with other yogurts......It's common sense, surely? It is nicer than Tesco's own brand plain yogurt, and costs less too. PRETTY PLEASE?

Usually bought next

Tesco Perfectly Imperfect Frozen Mixed Berry 1Kg

£ 3.25
£3.25/kg

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here