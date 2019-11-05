Lancashire Farm Natural Fat Free Yogurt 1Kg

Very runny
Arrived. Opened it and very runny. Could have used a straw. More like a smoothie. Wouldn’t buy again
Best plain yogurt ever!
Best plain yogurt ever. Good all round mild flavour. Tastes good on it's own or with fruit, lasts well and can also be used in cooking. Very pleased when my local store (Aylesbury2) started selling it, now very disappointed you are going to stop due to lack of sales. It is currently (unlike your other stores) stocked in the Polish chilled foods section, despite being a British milk product made in Lancashire. I think if you stocked it with other yogurts you would sell more. People who come to Tesco to buy yogurt look for yogurts in the yogurt cabinet. Please give it another chance to sell better whilst stocking it with other yogurts......It's common sense, surely? It is nicer than Tesco's own brand plain yogurt, and costs less too. PRETTY PLEASE?