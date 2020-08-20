By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Black Tower Smooth Red 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Black Tower Smooth Red 750Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Smooth Red
  • With a contemporary, unique look and modern, easy-drinking taste, Black Tower delights wine lovers all over the world.
  • #CheersToMe with Black Tower: my wine, my time, my friends.
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • Please drink responsibly
  • Please recycle - clear glass bin
  • Family winery since 1920
  • Delightfully soft and fruity
  • Full-bodied and smooth with flavours of blackberries and subtle spice
  • BBQ, piri piri chicken, pizza and pasta
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Black Tower Smooth Red is soft and fruity with plenty of red berry fruit flavours

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Reh Kendermann GmbH

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Philipp Closheim

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are de-stemmed and crushed before being fermented on the skins with a touch of oak. The fermentation is carried out at 26-28°C and continues for 8-10 days in order to give the desired deep ruby colour and soft, fruity tannins without any bitterness. The wine is then stored in inert containers before being bottled.

History

  • Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968. It has now become a cult brand in award-winning packaging, pleasing consumers young and old around the world.

Regional Information

  • A combination of selected red grape varietals from prime wine-growing areas within the European Community.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of the European Union

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy lightly chilled

Name and address

  • Bottled and shipped by:
  • Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
  • D-55411 Bingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
  • D-55411 Bingen,
  • Germany.
  • www.black-tower.co.uk

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here