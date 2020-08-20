Black Tower Smooth Red 750Ml
Product Description
- Smooth Red
- With a contemporary, unique look and modern, easy-drinking taste, Black Tower delights wine lovers all over the world.
- #CheersToMe with Black Tower: my wine, my time, my friends.
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- Please drink responsibly
- Please recycle - clear glass bin
- Family winery since 1920
- Delightfully soft and fruity
- Full-bodied and smooth with flavours of blackberries and subtle spice
- BBQ, piri piri chicken, pizza and pasta
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Tasting Notes
- Black Tower Smooth Red is soft and fruity with plenty of red berry fruit flavours
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Reh Kendermann GmbH
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Philipp Closheim
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
RedGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- The grapes are de-stemmed and crushed before being fermented on the skins with a touch of oak. The fermentation is carried out at 26-28°C and continues for 8-10 days in order to give the desired deep ruby colour and soft, fruity tannins without any bitterness. The wine is then stored in inert containers before being bottled.
History
- Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968. It has now become a cult brand in award-winning packaging, pleasing consumers young and old around the world.
Regional Information
- A combination of selected red grape varietals from prime wine-growing areas within the European Community.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of the European Union
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy lightly chilled
Name and address
- Bottled and shipped by:
- Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
- D-55411 Bingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
- D-55411 Bingen,
- Germany.
- www.black-tower.co.uk
Net Contents
75cl ℮
