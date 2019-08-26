By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Krakus Smoked Roasted Ham

5(2)Write a review
£ 4.50
£9.00/kg

Product Description

  • Smoked and Roasted Polish Ham

Information

Ingredients

Pork (99%), Salt, Stabiliser: E450, Antioxidant: E300, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening. Do not exceed Use By date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove string before slicing.

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.krakus.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 798 kJ/ 192 kcal
Fat 12.7 g
Of which saturates 5.1 g
Carbohydrates0.3 g
Of which sugars 0.2 g
Protein 19.0 g
Salt 1.8 g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Fantastic Ham

5 stars

this is probably the best smoked ham I've found in 3 decades of living & cooking in the UK.. The flavour is brilliant and when sliced properly it is fall-apart tender. I'd recommend it to anyone who wants a great ham sandwich or wants to ham up a special dish. My only frustration is with Tesco, not the ham. Why do they give us an option of ordering up to a .7 kg piece, but even when I do so I never get one above .5 kg in my delivered groceries?

Very nice and tasty.

5 stars

Very nice and tasty.

