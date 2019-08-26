Krakus Smoked Roasted Ham

Fantastic Ham
this is probably the best smoked ham I've found in 3 decades of living & cooking in the UK.. The flavour is brilliant and when sliced properly it is fall-apart tender. I'd recommend it to anyone who wants a great ham sandwich or wants to ham up a special dish. My only frustration is with Tesco, not the ham. Why do they give us an option of ordering up to a .7 kg piece, but even when I do so I never get one above .5 kg in my delivered groceries?
Very nice and tasty.
