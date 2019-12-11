By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cirio Passata Rustica 2 Pack 2X350g

5(4)Write a review
Cirio Passata Rustica 2 Pack 2X350g
Product Description

  • Crushed Tomatoes.
  • Cirio is the sponsor of the Italian Chefs Federation
  • Chunky Sauce Base! Our rich red tomatoes are passed through a sieve to obtain a chunky passata, just like homemade. Perfect to create slow cooked and baked dishes.
  • The Authentic Italian taste
  • In 1856, Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household. Just like our Cirio Passata Rustica.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3-4 days.Best before end: see lid.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi 11,
  • 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.cirio1856.com

Net Contents

2 x 350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 135 kJ / 32 kcal
Fat 0,1 g
of which saturates 0,1 g
Carbohydrate 5,3 g
of which sugars 4,2 g
Fibre 1,7 g
Protein 1,2 g
Salt 0,02 g

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best passata in the UK

5 stars

Best passata I have found in the UK and I am Italian! Really taste like fresh tomatoes and you don't need to cook it for long to make a lovely sauce for your pasta. Don'r forget some salt in the water!!!

The only real Italian brand I find at Tesco

5 stars

As am I Italian I only buy authentic Italian products. This is a perfect example: passata 100% made in Italy using Italian tomatoes. I can't buy anything else. No other brand is comparable. Top A+++++++

Excellent

5 stars

Very good quality, no bitterness

Fantastic

5 stars

By far a superior producct then tinned chopped tomatoes lovley fresh taste and you dont (well i have not seen any) have to fish out bit of tomato skin and tomato tops. Brilliant product highly recomend.

