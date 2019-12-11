Cirio Passata Rustica 2 Pack 2X350g

Best passata in the UK
Best passata I have found in the UK and I am Italian! Really taste like fresh tomatoes and you don't need to cook it for long to make a lovely sauce for your pasta. Don'r forget some salt in the water!!!
The only real Italian brand I find at Tesco
As am I Italian I only buy authentic Italian products. This is a perfect example: passata 100% made in Italy using Italian tomatoes. I can't buy anything else. No other brand is comparable. Top A+++++++
Excellent
Very good quality, no bitterness
Fantastic
By far a superior producct then tinned chopped tomatoes lovley fresh taste and you dont (well i have not seen any) have to fish out bit of tomato skin and tomato tops. Brilliant product highly recomend.