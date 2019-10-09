By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kuchnia Polska Sour Cucumber 700G

3(2)Write a review
Kuchnia Polska Sour Cucumber 700G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Gherkins in Brine.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Cucumbers, Natural Marinade (Water, Salt, Garlic, Fennel)

Storage

Keep in a cool, dark place in the temperature 0C till 22C. After opening, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'best before' date.For best before date see back of bag.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • F.H.U.P Patucha i Jagiello,
  • Spólka Jawna,
  • ul. Darwina 16,
  • 43-603 Jaworzno,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.patucha-jagiello.pl
  • handlowy@patucha-jagiello.pl

Drained weight

400g

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g% RI* in 100 g of product
Energy 30 kJ/7 kcal0%
Fat 0 g0%
of which saturates 0 g0%
Carbohydrate 0.6 g0%
of which sugars 0 g0%
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 0 g0%
Salt 2.3 g38%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Great! Taste like homemade.

5 stars

Great! Taste like homemade.

Awful taste!

1 stars

Awful taste!

