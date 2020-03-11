Ogx Keratin Oil Anti-Breakage Conditioner 385Ml
- Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Conditioner
- Indulge in this fortifying formula with keratin proteins and argan oil. It helps to resist breakage caused by brushing and styling, while enhancing a luminescent shine. Discover strands that are strengthened from within and nourished throughout, helping to maintain longer, stronger hair.
- Why You Want it... Strength is beautiful! Especially strong, sexy strands! Help defend against split-ends and fly-a-ways. Help to reduce all those pesky broken hair pieces! Stronger hair can grow longer and more beautiful.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Hair care system
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Panthenol, Ethyl Trisiloxane, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 15985/Yellow 6, CI 42090/Blue 1
Made in UK
- Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- United Kingdom.
- Questions?
- ogxbeauty.com
385ml ℮
