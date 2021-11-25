Cadbury Snack Sandwich 6 Pack 132G

OMG I have just noticed this. Xmas defo come early
OMG I have just noticed this. Xmas defo come early. When shops stopped this product, I tried to find a replacement but nothing came close. Thank you Tesco for bringing this best choc back, pls do not stop stocking this cadbury product.
Great to see these back on the shelves
best treat ever
the entire family are hooked on these, please buy plenty of stock
yippee
These are the nicest chocolate biscuits ever, I cannot believe they are back on the shelves at last.
Thick cadbury chocolate around a biscuit
I love these. I used to buy them years ago but everywhere stopped selling them. They are the best chocolate based biscuits I have ever eaten. Love them! Please keep selling them.
My absolute favourite!
These are amazing! They taste so good! I remember buying these years ago until they got discontinued ☹️ I’m so pleased they’ve made a comeback as I enjoy them very much. Lovely Cadbury chocolate and crunchy biscuit creating perfect combination. Please keep them in stock, they’re my favourite!
I was so surprised to see these in my locl Tesco today!i haven't been able to buy them for years.When i emailed Cadbury they told me you can only buy them in Ireland.Tesco keep stocking these as they taste amazing.