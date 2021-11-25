We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Snack Sandwich 6 Pack 132G

Cadbury Snack Sandwich 6 Pack 132G
£ 2.00
£1.52/100g

Each 22 g contains

Energy
423
kJ
101
kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5
g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3
g

-

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.4
g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08
g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (63 %) sandwich biscuit.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Barley Malt Syrup, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (22 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1921 kJ423 kJ8400 kJ /
-460 kcal101 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 25 g5.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 15 g3.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 52 g11 g260 g
of which Sugars 38 g8.4 g90 g
Fibre 0.8 g0.2 g-
Protein 6.0 g1.3 g50 g
Salt 0.38 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

OMG I have just noticed this. Xmas defo come early

5 stars

OMG I have just noticed this. Xmas defo come early. When shops stopped this product, I tried to find a replacement but nothing came close. Thank you Tesco for bringing this best choc back, pls do not stop stocking this cadbury product.

Great to see these back on the shelves

5 stars

Great to see these back on the shelves

best treat ever

5 stars

the entire family are hooked on these, please buy plenty of stock

yippee

5 stars

These are the nicest chocolate biscuits ever, I cannot believe they are back on the shelves at last.

Thick cadbury chocolate around a biscuit

5 stars

I love these. I used to buy them years ago but everywhere stopped selling them. They are the best chocolate based biscuits I have ever eaten. Love them! Please keep selling them.

My absolute favourite!

5 stars

These are amazing! They taste so good! I remember buying these years ago until they got discontinued ☹️ I’m so pleased they’ve made a comeback as I enjoy them very much. Lovely Cadbury chocolate and crunchy biscuit creating perfect combination. Please keep them in stock, they’re my favourite!

I was so surprised to see these in my locl Tesco t

5 stars

I was so surprised to see these in my locl Tesco today!i haven't been able to buy them for years.When i emailed Cadbury they told me you can only buy them in Ireland.Tesco keep stocking these as they taste amazing.

