Organix Keratin Oil Anti-Breakage Shampoo 385Ml
- Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo
- Indulge in this fortifying formula with keratin proteins and argan oil. It helps to resist breakage caused by brushing and styling, while enhancing a luminescent shine. Discover strands that are strengthened from within and nourished throughout, helping to maintain longer, stronger hair.
- Why You Want It... Strength is beautiful! Especially strong, sexy strands! Help defend against split-ends and fly-a-ways. Help to reduce all those pesky broken hair pieces! Stronger hair can grow longer and more beautiful.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Pack size: 385ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Amodimethicone, Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Sorbitan Laurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 15985/Yellow 6
Made in UK
- Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
- Questions?
- ogxbeauty.com
385ml ℮
