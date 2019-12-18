John Frieda Luxurious Treated Hair Conditioner 250Ml
Product Description
- Luxurious volume colour care conditioner
- Protect your strands. Now with Caffeine Vitality Complex, this gentle conditioner detangles and preserves the volume of colour-treated hair.
- Protects colour & adds body to fine hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Esters, Dimethicone, Parfum, Stearyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, Bis-Cetearyl Amodimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, C30-45 Alkyl Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Steartrimonium Chloride, Glycine, Caffeine, Maris Sal, Malic Acid, Glycerin, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Alcohol Denat, AMP-Isostearoyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Smooth through wet hair after shampooing with Luxurious Volume Colour Care Shampoo, and then rinse well.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents
250ml ℮
