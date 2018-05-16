By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mixed Fruit With Cranberry And Apricots 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mixed Fruit With Cranberry And Apricots 500G
£ 1.80
£0.36/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy341kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars18.2g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Dried mixed fruit with sweetened dried cranberries and apricots.
  • FOR BAKING AND COOKING Ideal for moist fruit cakes and puddings
  • FOR BAKING AND COOKING Ideal for moist fruit cakes and puddings
  • For baking & cooking
  • Ideal for moist fruit cakes and puddings
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas, Raisins, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (15%)(Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricots (15%)(Apricot, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Processing Aid (Rice Flour)), Candied Citrus Peel (7%)(Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide)), Cottonseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool dry pace. One opened, reseal, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown. Reseal with tab provided.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may contains pips..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1137kJ / 268kcal341kJ / 80kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.8g18.5g
Sugars60.6g18.2g
Fibre5.7g1.7g
Protein2.2g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 16 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may contains pips..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Tesco Glace Cherries 200G

£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

Tesco Oranges Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Italian Mixed Peel 200G

£ 0.80
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here