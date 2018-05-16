Tesco Mixed Fruit With Cranberry And Apricots 500G

- Energy341kJ 80kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 268kcal
Product Description
- Dried mixed fruit with sweetened dried cranberries and apricots.
- FOR BAKING AND COOKING Ideal for moist fruit cakes and puddings
- For baking & cooking
- Ideal for moist fruit cakes and puddings
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas, Raisins, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (15%)(Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricots (15%)(Apricot, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Processing Aid (Rice Flour)), Candied Citrus Peel (7%)(Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide)), Cottonseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool dry pace. One opened, reseal, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown. Reseal with tab provided.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country. Packed in Turkey
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may contains pips..
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1137kJ / 268kcal
|341kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|18.5g
|Sugars
|60.6g
|18.2g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 16 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
