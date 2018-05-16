Green & Blacks Dark Chocolate Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G

Product Description
- Organic Chocolate Egg with 70 % Cocoa Solids.
- Easter is the perfect time of year to treat your special someone to a thick-shelled, dark chocolate egg.
- We source the finest cocoa, prized for its wonderful complexity and great depth of cocoa flavour.
- Discover notes of sour cherry and raisin balanced with savoury flavours.
- Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
- Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
- No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours^
- ^In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Made with the finest cocoa, for great depth of flavour
- A very happy Easter
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 80 %
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Not suitable for someone with a Milk allergy
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For Best before please see base.
Number of uses
5-6 Portions per Egg
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000.
- www.greenandblacks.co.uk
- Freephone 1-800 251044
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2406 kJ
|601 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|580 kcal
|145 kcal
|7 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|42 g
|11 g
|16 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|25 g
|6.3 g
|32 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|36 g
|9.1 g
|4 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|29 g
|7.2 g
|8 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|10 g
|2.5 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|9.1 g
|2.3 g
|5 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.02 g
|<1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
