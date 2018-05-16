By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Creme Egg Mug 186G

image 1 of Cadbury Creme Egg Mug 186G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£2.16/100g

Product Description

  • A mug with a hollow milk chocolate egg and one bag of mini milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant centre (37 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • 4 x 25 g portions per shell
  • Mini Creme Eggs.
  • Approximately 8 eggs per bag

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A Cadbury Creme Egg mug with a hollow milk chocolate egg and a bag of delicious Creme Egg Minis
  • The perfect Easter gift for a special someone
  • Exclusive retro 90's design!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

Net Contents

186g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy553 kJ 132 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.6 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.6 g
      23%
    • Sugars14 g
      16%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2215 kJ553 kJ8400 kJ /
    -530 kcal132 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30.5 g7.6 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18.5 g4.6 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56.5 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 0.7 g0.2 g-
    Protein 7.6 g1.9 g50 g
    Salt 0.23 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 11.3 g contains
    • Energy218 kJ 52 kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.1 g
      3%
    • Saturates1.2 g
      6%
    • Sugars7.2 g
      8%
    • Salt0.02 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (11.3 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1930 kJ218 kJ8400 kJ /
    -460 kcal52 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 18.5 g2.1 g70 g
    of which Saturates 11.0 g1.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 69 g7.8 g260 g
    of which Sugars 64 g7.2 g90 g
    Fibre 1.2 g0.1 g-
    Protein 3.6 g0.4 g50 g
    Salt 0.18 g0.02 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

