Cadbury Creme Egg Mug 186G

Product Description
- A mug with a hollow milk chocolate egg and one bag of mini milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant centre (37 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
- 4 x 25 g portions per shell
- Mini Creme Eggs.
- Approximately 8 eggs per bag
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- A Cadbury Creme Egg mug with a hollow milk chocolate egg and a bag of delicious Creme Egg Minis
- The perfect Easter gift for a special someone
- Exclusive retro 90's design!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 186g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
186g ℮
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy553 kJ 132 kcal7%
- Fat7.6 g11%
- Saturates4.6 g23%
- Sugars14 g16%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g *Reference Intakes Energy 2215 kJ 553 kJ 8400 kJ / - 530 kcal 132 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30.5 g 7.6 g 70 g of which Saturates 18.5 g 4.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56.5 g 14 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 0.7 g 0.2 g - Protein 7.6 g 1.9 g 50 g Salt 0.23 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 11.3 g contains
- Energy218 kJ 52 kcal3%
- Fat2.1 g3%
- Saturates1.2 g6%
- Sugars7.2 g8%
- Salt0.02 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Egg (11.3 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1930 kJ 218 kJ 8400 kJ / - 460 kcal 52 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 18.5 g 2.1 g 70 g of which Saturates 11.0 g 1.2 g 20 g Carbohydrate 69 g 7.8 g 260 g of which Sugars 64 g 7.2 g 90 g Fibre 1.2 g 0.1 g - Protein 3.6 g 0.4 g 50 g Salt 0.18 g 0.02 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
