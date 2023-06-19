Regal Soonfi Cake Rusks 18 Pieces

Cake Rusk Soonfi 18 Pieces Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com

Regal Cake Rusk is a delicious double baked cake bar with a delectable crunchy and crisp taste, traditionally eaten dipped in tea, coffee or milk. Can be a perfect start to the day as a quick breakfast, a speciality for teatime or for entertaining guests at any time.

Regal Bakery is a registered trademark of Regal Food Products Group Plc. This Design is Copyright of Regal Food Products Group Plc. This Packaging design is protected under UK patent number 4011617.

Double baked delight The UK's favourite bakery products since 2001 Suitable for vegetarians Halal

Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Eggs, Vegetable Margarine (Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Milk, Vegetable Shortening (Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Raising Agent (E450a, E500), Milk Powder, Fennel Seeds, Colour (E161b)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts and Soya. For allergens see highlighted ingredients.

Net Contents

18 x Cake Rusk