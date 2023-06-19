We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Regal Soonfi Cake Rusks 18 Pieces

Regal Soonfi Cake Rusks 18 Pieces

Vegetarian

Cake Rusk Soonfi 18 PiecesFull product range available online www.shopatregal.com
Regal Cake Rusk is a delicious double baked cake bar with a delectable crunchy and crisp taste, traditionally eaten dipped in tea, coffee or milk. Can be a perfect start to the day as a quick breakfast, a speciality for teatime or for entertaining guests at any time.
Regal Bakery is a registered trademark of Regal Food Products Group Plc. This Design is Copyright of Regal Food Products Group Plc. This Packaging design is protected under UK patent number 4011617.
Double baked delightThe UK's favourite bakery products since 2001Suitable for vegetariansHalal
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Eggs, Vegetable Margarine (Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Milk, Vegetable Shortening (Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Raising Agent (E450a, E500), Milk Powder, Fennel Seeds, Colour (E161b)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts and Soya. For allergens see highlighted ingredients.

Net Contents

18 x Cake Rusk

