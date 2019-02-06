By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Southern Fried Breaded Chicken Fillets 300G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 2 Southern Fried Breaded Chicken Fillets 300G
£ 3.30
£11.00/kg
One fillet
  • Energy1033kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 727kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast fillets in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up our chicken breast fillets. Generously coated in peppery southern fried breadcrumbs for a crispy bite. Oven cook in 25 minutes. These tasty breast fillets make a quick and easy family favourite. Serve your southern fried fillets with crunchy coleslaw, stuffed potato skins and corn on the cob. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • WHOLE BREAST FILLET Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole breast fillet
  • Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (76%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Protein, Spices (Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper), Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract), Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 35-37 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-25 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fillet (142g**)
Energy727kJ / 173kcal1033kJ / 246kcal
Fat6.4g9.0g
Saturates0.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate8.3g11.8g
Sugars0.8g1.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein20.5g29.2g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and filling. Will buy again

4 stars

Tasty and filling. Will buy again

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco 2 Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets 350G

£ 3.30
£9.43/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here