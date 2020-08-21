By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Ribs 700G

2.6(18)Write a review
£ 4.20
£6.00/kg
Per 198g
  • Energy2204kJ 532kcal
    27%
  • Fat44.6g
    64%
  • Saturates24.9g
    125%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • Pork ribs.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Hand butchered individual ribs for easy marinating
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 50 mins
Place on a baking tray and cover with foil and cook in centre of pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully remove foil and place back into the oven for another 15-20 minutes. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1113kJ / 269kcal2204kJ / 532kcal
Fat22.5g44.6g
Saturates12.6g24.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.5g32.7g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

18 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Total Rubbish. Spoilked our dinner.

1 stars

They were rubbish. Different shapes and sizes. Some with no meat worth mentioning while others had very tough meat. Loads of gristle. Tesco had no right to describe them as pork ribs. Butchers off cuts maybe

Not fresh

1 stars

Several times I have bought these, when I have opened the pack they were off although still in date.

Do not buy!

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful, no meat, just bone and gristle.

I would prefer the ribs as one joint, but as I am

4 stars

I would prefer the ribs as one joint, but as I am shielding I am limited to what I can by on line. However, these are delicious if cooked correctly. I put a spice wrap on the ribs, wrap them in foil cook at around 140degc for around an hour or so, them turn up the heat to 200 Deg c pour over some BBQ sauce and cook with the foil open for around 15mins or so. The ribs go well with egg fried rice etc. Or just a salad.

Use by tomorrow!!!!

5 stars

I've ordered these ribs x2 online and on both occasions when I've received them they had 1 days use by date on them yet advertise 4+ days. This is no use when you plan your meals around working shifts. Extremely disappointed customer!

food pickers its not good

1 stars

was out of date before i could use it only 24 hour shelf life

Only bones no meat

1 stars

I have just finished eating them and I hate them with passion. I bought two portions of those atrocious bones. I only weigh 45kg and they didn't fill me up. I AM LIVID at this meat-eating Tesco factory that are making them and selling them at such a high price. I just have been robbed of the pleasure of eating delicious meat. I have tried but still cannot get to eat the bones, it just doesn't work like that tesco.

My recipe for perfect homemade tasty ribs

5 stars

Very good. i marinate it with bbq korean sauce and black pepper soy sauce tomato puree overnight and boil it with little water and 1 white onion. i leave it for an hour and it comes out so tender and nice also adding some spring onion helps to enhance the taste. You can enjoy this with egg fried rice.

OH NO TESCO !!!!

1 stars

Different sizes of pieces of pork. Slow cooked in home made BBQ sauce. The meat was the toughest I have ever tasted --- not due to cooking, as I have used these " ribs" on numerous occasions and have had delicious results. Cannot recommend.

dissapointing

2 stars

lot of bone not much meat. Why can't you offer full rack of ribs?

