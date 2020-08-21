Tesco Pork Ribs 700G

Total Rubbish. Spoilked our dinner.
They were rubbish. Different shapes and sizes. Some with no meat worth mentioning while others had very tough meat. Loads of gristle. Tesco had no right to describe them as pork ribs. Butchers off cuts maybe
Not fresh
Several times I have bought these, when I have opened the pack they were off although still in date.
Do not buy!
Absolutely dreadful, no meat, just bone and gristle.
I would prefer the ribs as one joint, but as I am shielding I am limited to what I can by on line. However, these are delicious if cooked correctly. I put a spice wrap on the ribs, wrap them in foil cook at around 140degc for around an hour or so, them turn up the heat to 200 Deg c pour over some BBQ sauce and cook with the foil open for around 15mins or so. The ribs go well with egg fried rice etc. Or just a salad.
Use by tomorrow!!!!
I've ordered these ribs x2 online and on both occasions when I've received them they had 1 days use by date on them yet advertise 4+ days. This is no use when you plan your meals around working shifts. Extremely disappointed customer!
food pickers its not good
was out of date before i could use it only 24 hour shelf life
Only bones no meat
I have just finished eating them and I hate them with passion. I bought two portions of those atrocious bones. I only weigh 45kg and they didn't fill me up. I AM LIVID at this meat-eating Tesco factory that are making them and selling them at such a high price. I just have been robbed of the pleasure of eating delicious meat. I have tried but still cannot get to eat the bones, it just doesn't work like that tesco.
My recipe for perfect homemade tasty ribs
Very good. i marinate it with bbq korean sauce and black pepper soy sauce tomato puree overnight and boil it with little water and 1 white onion. i leave it for an hour and it comes out so tender and nice also adding some spring onion helps to enhance the taste. You can enjoy this with egg fried rice.
OH NO TESCO !!!!
Different sizes of pieces of pork. Slow cooked in home made BBQ sauce. The meat was the toughest I have ever tasted --- not due to cooking, as I have used these " ribs" on numerous occasions and have had delicious results. Cannot recommend.
dissapointing
lot of bone not much meat. Why can't you offer full rack of ribs?