Kedem Grape Juice Light 650Ml
Product Description
- Light Grape Juice Beverage
- Contains 65% juice
- Made with concord grapes
- 2/3 less calories & carbs than regular grape juice
- No added sugar or artificial coloring
- Kosher
- Pack size: 650ML
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Grape Juice, Grape Juice Concentrate, Water, Acesulfame Potassium, Potassium Metabisulfite added to enhance freshness
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Number of uses
Serving Size 8 fl oz (240mL); Serving Per Container About 3
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Kedem Food Products,
- Marlboro,
- NY 12542,
- USA.
Return to
- www.kedem.com
Net Contents
650ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount Per Serving
|% Daily Value*
|Calories
|50
|Total Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturated Fat
|0g
|0%
|Trans Fat
|0g
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|20mg
|1%
|Total Carbohydrate
|12g
|4%
|Sugars
|12g
|Protein
|0g
|*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet
|-
|-
