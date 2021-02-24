We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kedem Grape Juice Light 650Ml

Kedem Grape Juice Light 650Ml

This product is only available for delivery between 25/03/2021 and 06/04/2021.

Product Description

  • Light Grape Juice Beverage
  • Contains 65% juice
  • Made with concord grapes
  • 2/3 less calories & carbs than regular grape juice
  • No added sugar or artificial coloring
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 650ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Grape Juice, Grape Juice Concentrate, Water, Acesulfame Potassium, Potassium Metabisulfite added to enhance freshness

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Number of uses

Serving Size 8 fl oz (240mL); Serving Per Container About 3

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Kedem Food Products,
  • Marlboro,
  • NY 12542,
  • USA.

Return to

  • www.kedem.com

Net Contents

650ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per Serving% Daily Value*
Calories50
Total Fat 0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 0mg0%
Sodium 20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate 12g4%
Sugars 12g
Protein 0g
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

