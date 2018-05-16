Kedem Grape Juice Blush 650Ml

Product Description
- Grape Juice Blush
- Contains 100% juice
- No colouring or flavouring added
- Kosher for Passover
- Pack size: 650ml
Information
Ingredients
Natural Grape Juice, Preservative-Potassium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Refrigerate after openingBest if consumed within 7-10 days after opening. Best before date is printed on the bottle/lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Served chilled
Name and address
- Kedem Food Products,
- Marlboro,
- NY 12542,
- USA.
Importer address
- Kedem Europe, Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Kedem Europe, Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Kedem Europe, Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
- www.KedemEurope.com
- www.kedem.com
Net Contents
650ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|226kJ
|-
|54kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|of which sugars
|14.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
