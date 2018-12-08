By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiwi Parade Gloss Polish Mid Tan 50Ml

image 1 of Kiwi Parade Gloss Polish Mid Tan 50Ml
£ 2.10
£4.20/100ml
  • KIWI® Parade Gloss Shoe Polish helps deliver a brilliant shine to your leather shoes. Shoe protector polish contains a unique blend of premium wax and more Carnauba wax than our KIWI® Shoe Polish. This leather conditioner helps make shoes look like new for longer (compared to untreated shoes).

  • KIWI® Parade Gloss Shoe Polish helps deliver a brilliant shoe shine to your leather shoes
  • Contains a unique blend of premium wax and more carnauba wax than our KIWI® Shoe Polish
  • This leather colour restorer helps make shoes look like new for longer (compared to untreated shoes)
  • KIWI® Parade Gloss Shoe Polish kit is also available in Neutral, Black and Dark Tan
  • Mid Tan works as a brown shoe polish
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO USE
  • Apply polish with a cloth or polish applicator.
  • Allow polish to dry.
  • Buff to a gloss.
  • For an extra high shine, apply another light coat of polish, sprinkle with water and buff with a soft cloth.

Warnings

  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
  • Read warning and instructions on the product label.
  • Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat.
  • If in any doubt, patch test KIWI® products in a discreet area before treating the whole item.
  • Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI® products.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Yes But !

5 stars

Product if great if I could open the tin. The opening s are rubbish . The one I bought this morning is still my husband cannot get it to lift the lid. Very disappointed as I need to polish my shoes and booths tomorrow is Sunday! I can understand keeping the orignal tin but surely you can design a better catch.

it's good but not as good as bog standard kiwi

4 stars

if you want a proper shine do it the old fashioned way with regular kiwi it's better

My boots have never been better!

5 stars

For a tip dip your cloth in water then lightly use the polish in circular motions

