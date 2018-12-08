Kiwi Parade Gloss Polish Mid Tan 50Ml

Yes But !
Product if great if I could open the tin. The opening s are rubbish . The one I bought this morning is still my husband cannot get it to lift the lid. Very disappointed as I need to polish my shoes and booths tomorrow is Sunday! I can understand keeping the orignal tin but surely you can design a better catch.
it's good but not as good as bog standard kiwi
if you want a proper shine do it the old fashioned way with regular kiwi it's better
My boots have never been better!
For a tip dip your cloth in water then lightly use the polish in circular motions