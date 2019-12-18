Cow & Gate 1-2 Years Growing Up Milk 1-2Yr 200Ml

Product Description
- Fortified milk drink from 1-2 years
- Fortified milk drink, UHT sterilised
- 2x 150ml beakers every day delivers 100% of your toddler's daily Vitamin D
- Iron for brain development
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. Just 2 x 150ml beakers of Cow & Gate growing up milk a day can help meet your toddler's Vitamin D, Calcium and Iron needs as part of a varied, balanced.
- 2 breakers a day
- Help meet your toddler's daily Vitamin D, Iron and Calcium needs
- Feeding babies for over 100 years
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- UHT sterilised
- Supports a balanced diet
- Pack size: 200ml
- Vitamin D & Calcium for normal bone development
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
- High in vitamin D
- Enriched with iron
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Phosphate, Milk Flavouring, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Iron Lactate, Potassium Hydroxide, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml carton can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 24 hours.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to use
- 1 Open
- 2 Pierce
- 3 Drink
- Ready to use - no fuss!
- 1. Shake well before use. Open carton and pour into your toddler's clean beaker.
- 2. Serve either cold or warm. If warmed, check temperature before giving to your toddler.
- For hygiene reasons, unfinished milk in the beaker should be discarded within 2 hours.
- Look after your toddler's teeth. Do not allow prolonged contact of drinks with teeth and make sure that your toddler's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice.
Warnings
- Important feeding instructions: Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.
Name and address
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- Call us, email us and live chat
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|(%RI†)
|Energy
|209kJ
|-
|50kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which, saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which, sugars
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Vitamin A
|67.1µg
|(17%)
|Vitamin D3
|3.1µg
|(44%)
|Vitamin E
|1.1mg
|(22%)
|Vitamin K1
|5.0µg
|(42%)
|Vitamin C
|15mg
|(33%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.23mg
|(33%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.41µg
|(51%)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.57mg
|(19%)
|Calcium
|89.7mg
|(16%)
|Iron
|1.2mg
|(15%)
|Zinc
|0.92mg
|(18%)
|Iodine
|19.9µg
|(25%)
|GOS/FOS*
|1.2g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|*GOS/FOS = Galacto- and Fructo-Oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|-
Safety information
Important feeding instructions: Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.
