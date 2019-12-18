By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate 1-2 Years Growing Up Milk 1-2Yr 200Ml

Product Description

  • Fortified milk drink from 1-2 years
  • Fortified milk drink, UHT sterilised
  • 2x 150ml beakers every day delivers 100% of your toddler's daily Vitamin D
  • Iron for brain development
  • For information on Halaal, visit our website.
  • When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. Just 2 x 150ml beakers of Cow & Gate growing up milk a day can help meet your toddler's Vitamin D, Calcium and Iron needs as part of a varied, balanced.
  • 2 breakers a day
  • Help meet your toddler's daily Vitamin D, Iron and Calcium needs
  • Vitamin D & Calcium for normal bone development.
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development.
  • Feeding babies for over 100 years
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • UHT sterilised
  • Supports a balanced diet
  • High in vitamin D
  • Enriched with iron
  • Source of calcium
  • Pack size: 200ml
Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Phosphate, Milk Flavouring, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Iron Lactate, Potassium Hydroxide, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml carton can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 24 hours.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to use
  • 1 Open
  • 2 Pierce
  • 3 Drink
  • Ready to use - no fuss!
  • 1. Shake well before use. Open carton and pour into your toddler's clean beaker.
  • 2. Serve either cold or warm. If warmed, check temperature before giving to your toddler.
  • For hygiene reasons, unfinished milk in the beaker should be discarded within 2 hours.
  • Look after your toddler's teeth. Do not allow prolonged contact of drinks with teeth and make sure that your toddler's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice.

Warnings

  • Important feeding instructions: Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Call us, email us and live chat

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml(%RI†)
Energy 209kJ
-50kcal
Fat 2.6g
of which, saturates0.4g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which, sugars4.7g
Fibre 0.8g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 0.06g
Vitamin A 67.1µg(17%)
Vitamin D33.1µg (44%)
Vitamin E 1.1mg (22%)
Vitamin K15.0µg (42%)
Vitamin C 15mg (33%)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.23mg (33%)
Vitamin B12 0.41µg (51%)
Pantothenic acid 0.57mg (19%)
Calcium 89.7mg (16%)
Iron 1.2mg (15%)
Zinc 0.92mg (18%)
Iodine 19.9µg (25%)
GOS/FOS*1.2g
Vitamins--
Minerals--
*GOS/FOS = Galacto- and Fructo-Oligosaccharides--
†RI = Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children--

Safety information

