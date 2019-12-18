Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk 200Ml Ready To Feed Liquid

Product Description
- Follow-on milk from 6-12 months
- Nutritionally tailored follow-on milk
- Vitamin D for healthy bones & teeth
- Ready to feed, UHT sterilised
- When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition all help. Our follow-on milk can lend a helping hand to support your little one's nutritional needs as part of a varied, balanced diet. It contains Vitamins D & Calcium for normal bone development. Iron to support normal cognitive development.
- Feeding babies for over 100 years
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Enriched with iron, vitamin D and calcium
- Complements a weaning diet
- UHT sterilised
- Pack size: 200ml
- Vitamins D & Calcium for normal bone development
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Iron Lactate, Inositol, L-Tryptophan, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Before opening, store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 24 hours.
Manufactured in the E.U.
- Ready to use
- 1 Open
- 2 Pour
- 3 Feed
- Feeding guide 6-12 months
- Approx. age: 6 months*; Single feeds: 200ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months; Single feeds: 200ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 3
- *After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) of follow-on milk per day. This information is given as a guide only.
- How to prepare:
- Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make baby ill.
- 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised beaker.
- 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
- Discard unfinished milk in the beaker as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Important feeding instructions
- Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start wearing including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with teeth and make sure that your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange,
- Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact use. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
6 Months
12 Months
200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|(%LRV†)
|Energy
|285kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|3g
|of which, saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|of which, sugars
|8.5g
|of which, lactose
|8.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Vitamin A
|66µg-RE
|(17%)
|Vitamin D3
|1.4µg
|(20%)
|Vitamin E
|1.6mg α-TE
|(32%)
|Vitamin K1
|5.1µg
|(43%)
|Vitamin C
|9.5mg
|(21%)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06mg
|(12%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10mg
|(14%)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46mg
|(7%)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.35mg
|(12%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg
|(6%)
|Folic Acid
|12µg
|(10%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.14µg
|(18%)
|Biotin
|1.5mg
|(15%)
|Sodium
|20mg
|(5%)
|Potassium
|90mg
|(9%)
|Chloride
|53mg
|(11%)
|Calcium
|69mg
|(13%)
|Phosphorus
|39mg
|(7%)
|Magnesium
|4.7mg
|(6%)
|Iron
|1mg
|(13%)
|Zinc
|0.57mg
|(11%)
|Copper
|0.042mg
|(8%)
|Manganese
|0.006mg
|(1%)
|Fluoride
|≤0.003mg
|Selenium
|1.1µg
|(6%)
|Iodine
|11µg
|(14%)
|Choline
|8mg
|Taurine
|6mg
|Inositol
|8mg
|L-carnitine
|0.5mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|†%Labelling Reference Value
|-
|-
|*Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
|-
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start wearing including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with teeth and make sure that your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
