Cow & Gate Hungry Milk 200Ml

Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Calcium Citrate, Fish Oil, Calcium Hydroxide, Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Potassium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Inositol, Iron Lactate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin A, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, L-Carnitine, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Pantothenic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin B12, Biotin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Thiamin, Vitamin K1, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate
Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 24 hours.
Manufactured in the E.U.
200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml Units
|Energy
|275kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|of which, saturates
|1.3g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.8g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.014g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.006g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|of which, sugars
|7.6g
|of which, lactose
|7.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Whey
|0.3g
|Casein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Vitamin A
|55µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2µg
|Vitamin E
|1mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4µg
|Vitamin C
|9.1mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.11mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.44mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.31mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg
|Folic acid
|12µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18µg
|Biotin
|1.6µg
|Sodium
|20mg
|Potassium
|85mg
|Chloride
|47mg
|Calcium
|74mg
|Phosphorus
|46mg
|Magnesium
|5.4mg
|Iron
|0.55mg
|Zinc
|0.57mg
|Copper
|0.040mg
|Manganese
|0.008mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.003mg
|Selenium
|1.5µg
|Iodine
|12µg
|Choline
|10mg
|Taurine
|5.3mg
|Inositol
|3.3mg
|L-carnitine
|0.9mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*GOS/FOS = Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
Dental advice: Look after your baby's teeth. Do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with teeth and make sure that your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. Important feeding instructions: Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished infant milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds. Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate infant milk for hungrier babies should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
