Cow & Gate First Milk 200Ml

Product Description
- First Infant Milk from Birth
- Nutritionally complete
- For bottle-fed babies
- Ready to feed, UHT sterilised
- For information on Halaal, visit our website.
- Why choose Cow & Gate?
- When it comes to looking after your little one, support, care and nutrition can all help. At Cow & Gate, we want to lend a helping hand too. Cow & Gate first infant milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute suitable from birth.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Breastmilk substitute
- For bottle & combination fed babies
- Ready to use
- UHT sterilised
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Demineralised Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Vitamin C, Calcium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Calcium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Taurine, Inositol, Iron Lactate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophospate, Vitamin A, L-Carnitine, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Vitamin D3, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Disodium Salt, Copper Gluconate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Biotin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin K1, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator immediately and used within 24 hours.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide 0-12 months
- Approx. age: 0-2weeks; Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Single feeds: 90ml, 3fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks; Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Single feeds: 120ml, 4fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks; Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, Single feeds: 150ml, 5fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks; Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, Single feeds: 180ml, 6fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 3-4 months; Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, Single feeds: 180ml, 6fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-5 months; Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, Single feeds: 210ml, 7fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 5-6 months; Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, Single feeds: 210ml, 7fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months; Approx. weight: - kg, - lb, Single feeds: 210ml, 7fl oz; Feeds in 24 hours: 3
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than shown in the table, which is given as a guide only.
- How to prepare: Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of infant milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
- 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
Warnings
- Dental advice: Look after your baby's teeth. Do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with teeth and make sure that your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Ask your dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Important feeding instructions:
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished infant milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. If necessary, offer cooled boiled water between feeds.
- Important notice:
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate first infant milk from birth should only be used on the advice of a doctor midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
Return to
- Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call us, email us, live chat
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml Units
|Energy
|275kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.5g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.9g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.015g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.006g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which, sugars
|7.2g
|of which, lactose
|7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Whey
|0.8g
|Casein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Vitamin A
|55µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.5µg
|Vitamin C
|8.3mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.33mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg
|Folic acid
|12µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18µg
|Biotin
|1.5µg
|Sodium
|18g
|Potassium
|68mg
|Chloride
|41mg
|Calcium
|50mg
|Phosphorus
|28mg
|Magnesium
|5mg
|Iron
|0.55mg
|Zinc
|0.50mg
|Copper
|0.040mg
|Manganese
|0.008mg
|Fluoride
|<0.003mg
|Selenium
|1.5µg
|Iodine
|12µg
|Choline
|10mg
|Taurine
|5.3mg
|Inositol
|3.3mg
|L-carnitine
|0.90mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*GOS/FOS = Galacto- & Fructo- Oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
