Aptamil 3 Growing Up Milk 1+ Years 200Ml Ready To Feed

Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children aged 1-2 years
- Enriched with vitamins A, C, D & iron
- Ready to feed, UHT sterilised
- If you would like to understand more about our formulation, visit our website.
- Our unique blend of ingredients
- Pronutra™
- Vitamins A, C & D
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system.
- Iron
- Enriched with Iron to support normal cognitive development.
- GOS/FOS (9:1)
- Our unique patented blend of Galacto and Fructo - oligosaccharides.
- New packaging design on our 200ml and 1ltr liquid Follow On Milk and Growing Up Milk formulations.
- There has been no change in formulation in these liquids products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Bringing Science to Early Life
- Tailored to toddlers' nutritional needs
- Ready to drink
- UHT sterilised
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil, Calcium Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Phosphate, Milk Flavouring, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Ferrous Lactate, Potassium Hydroxide, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Riboflavin, Nicotinamide, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
3. Store in a cool, dry place before opening.4. Once opened, unused Growing Up Milk still in the carton must be refrigerated immediately and used within 24 hours. Best Before: see top of carton
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- We recommend giving your toddler about 2 x 150ml beakers of Aptamil® Growing Up Milk a day, as part of a varied balanced diet. Aptamil® Growing Up Milk is specially formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of toddlers from 1 year onwards.
- Preparing your toddler's drink
- 1. Shake the carton of Aptamil® Growing Up Milk before opening.
- 2. Pour the required amount of milk into a clean beaker.
- 3. Aptamil® Growing Up Milk can be given at room temperature or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of drink.
- 4. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the beaker as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
- Important feeding advice
- 1. Do not heat drinks in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- 2. Toddlers should be supervised at all times when feeding.
Warnings
- 5. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice.
Name and address
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer.
- Call on our expertise
- UK: 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- ROI: 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
- www.aptaclub.ie
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
2 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|209kJ/50kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which, saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which, sugars
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Vitamin A
|67.1μg (17%*)
|Vitamin D3
|3.1μg (44%*)
|Vitamin E
|1.1mg α-TE (22%*)
|Vitamin K1
|5.1μg (43%*)
|Vitamin C
|15mg (33%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.23mg (33%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.41μg (51%*)
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.57mg (19%*)
|Calcium
|89.7mg (16%*)
|Iron
|1.2mg (15%*)
|Zinc
|0.92mg (18%*)
|Iodine
|19.9μg (25%*)
|GOS/FOS**
|1.2g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|** Galacto-oligosaccharides/Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
5. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice.
