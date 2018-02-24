By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiwi Leather Shoe Polish Black 100Ml

3(2)Write a review
  • KIWI® Shoe Polish is the World’s No. 1 Selling Classic shoe protector polish for leather shoes. This leather conditioner provides your shoes with shine, nourishment and protection, while giving them proven long-lasting water protection.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886.

  • KIWI® Shoe Polish is the World’s No; 1 Selling Classic Shoe Polish for leather care
  • Provides shoe shine, nourishment and proven long-lasting water protection with our unique carnauba wax formula
  • Premium dyes work as a leather colour restorer
  • For the very best results, consider using a shoe polish kit with a higher wax paste formula, such as Kiwi® Parade Gloss Shoe Polish
  • Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

prallethrin, cyfluthrin, other ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO USE
  • Shoes must be clean and dry before use.
  • Apply polish with a cloth or polish applicator. Allow polish to dry.
  • Buff to a gloss with a brush or soft cloth.
  • For an extra high shine, apply another light coat of polish, sprinkle with water and buff with a soft cloth.
  • Special note:
  • For the very best results, consider using a polish with a higher wax paste formula, such as KIWI® Parade Gloss Shoe Polish

  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
  • Read warning and instructions on product label.
  • Follow the care instructions on the item you intend to treat.
  • If in any doubt, patch test KIWI® products in an inconspicuous area before treating the whole item.
  • Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI® products

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

100ml ℮

Excellent

5 stars

Been the best for decades and remains so. Nothing else will do when professional results are required. Where has ox-blood/burgundy gone though?

Time for a change of packaging

1 stars

This is excellent polish if you can actually manage to open the tin. Once again I have purchased a tin which I cannot open as the opening metal slide is not fitted properly. Its about time the packaging is updated. Pots of polish that I cannot open are a waste of money and this is not the first time I have suffered from this problem.

