Kiwi Leather Shoe Polish Black 100Ml

Excellent
Been the best for decades and remains so. Nothing else will do when professional results are required. Where has ox-blood/burgundy gone though?
Time for a change of packaging
This is excellent polish if you can actually manage to open the tin. Once again I have purchased a tin which I cannot open as the opening metal slide is not fitted properly. Its about time the packaging is updated. Pots of polish that I cannot open are a waste of money and this is not the first time I have suffered from this problem.