Nielsen Massey Almond Extract 60Ml

£ 3.00
£5.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • For recipes, visit www.NielsenMassey.com
  • The World's Finest Flavours
  • Our family business has crafted the finest extracts for more than 100 years. Use and enjoy!
  • The Nielsens
  • Certified gluten-free
  • Kosher - CRC
  • Pack size: 60ml

Information

Ingredients

Ethanol, Natural Oil of Bitter Almond, Water

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Warnings

  • Flammable, keep away from fire. For food use only. Sealed for your protection.

Importer address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Distributor address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Net Contents

60ml

Safety information

View more safety information

