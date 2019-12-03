By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heck Chicken 10 Italia Sausages 340G

Heck Chicken 10 Italia Sausages 340G
£ 3.15
£9.27/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken (85%) Chipolatas with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic and Seasoning
  • Chicken chipolatas with tomato, mozzarella, basil and garlic. Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • British by Heck
  • High protein
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 340g
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken (85%), Rice, Water, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Spice, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extract), Oven Dried Tomato (2%), Basil (1%), Mozzarella Cheese (1%) (Milk) (Mozzarella Cheese, Anticaking Agent (Potato Starch)), Garlic (0.6%), Tapioca Starch, Potato Fibre, Citrus Fibre, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled.
Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 12-14 minutes, turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British chicken

Warnings

  • Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per 2 chipolatas (62g) (grilled)
Energy642 kJ / 153 kcal398 kJ / 95 kcal
Fat5.6g3.5g
of which saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate4.7g2.9g
of which sugars0.3g0.2g
Protein20.5g12.7g
Salt1.60g1.00g

Safety information

Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Great Sausages!

5 stars

Really nice, no fat comes off when you grill, full of flavor. If i eat normal sausages i always get acid reflux/heatburn but these don't give me any problems

Very poor product. I threw them away

1 stars

Very poor product. I threw them away

Great great great

5 stars

I can honestly say these sausages are 100% worth your money. They are healthy, easy to cook and taste great. People that rate them as 1 star are comparing these with sausages full of pork fat. If you buy chicken sausages, expect them to taste different. Personally I prefer these sausages to any other kind as they’re not greasy and are genuinely really nice to eat. I could eat these sausages every day if I wanted - guilt free!

Delicious

5 stars

Good quality and delicious in a sandwich, a little expensive for 10, but a healthier alternative to pork sausages.

Need Improvement

3 stars

A wonderful idea poorly executed. As soon as you begin to lift them from the packaging the twists start unraveling quickly, and several times the fillings have ejected rapidly from the casings. Once cooked I find the skins are too thick and chewy.

not satisfactory

2 stars

as I am allergic to pork, I have been buying the Heck chicken sausages for some time. But, however carefully I cook them, they are dry and hard. The current price has made me decide not to order them any more

Gristly

1 stars

I wasn't keen on these, they seemed to contain a substantial amount of gristle; which would explain why they spat in the pan; far more than a usual sausage would.

No to buying again

1 stars

Not nice,

Delicious

5 stars

Love these sausages and the fact they are so low in calories is an added bonus. I prepare a tray of vegetables to roast and lay the sausages on the top for the last 30 mins of cooking time. Completely delicious, one of my family's favourite midweek meals.

Dry and tasteless.....Will never buy these again.

1 stars

Dry and tasteless.....Will never buy these again. MOR sausages are far better..

