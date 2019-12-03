Heck Chicken 10 Italia Sausages 340G

Great Sausages!
Really nice, no fat comes off when you grill, full of flavor. If i eat normal sausages i always get acid reflux/heatburn but these don't give me any problems
Very poor product. I threw them away
Very poor product. I threw them away
Great great great
I can honestly say these sausages are 100% worth your money. They are healthy, easy to cook and taste great. People that rate them as 1 star are comparing these with sausages full of pork fat. If you buy chicken sausages, expect them to taste different. Personally I prefer these sausages to any other kind as they’re not greasy and are genuinely really nice to eat. I could eat these sausages every day if I wanted - guilt free!
Delicious
Good quality and delicious in a sandwich, a little expensive for 10, but a healthier alternative to pork sausages.
Need Improvement
A wonderful idea poorly executed. As soon as you begin to lift them from the packaging the twists start unraveling quickly, and several times the fillings have ejected rapidly from the casings. Once cooked I find the skins are too thick and chewy.
not satisfactory
as I am allergic to pork, I have been buying the Heck chicken sausages for some time. But, however carefully I cook them, they are dry and hard. The current price has made me decide not to order them any more
Gristly
I wasn't keen on these, they seemed to contain a substantial amount of gristle; which would explain why they spat in the pan; far more than a usual sausage would.
No to buying again
Not nice,
Delicious
Love these sausages and the fact they are so low in calories is an added bonus. I prepare a tray of vegetables to roast and lay the sausages on the top for the last 30 mins of cooking time. Completely delicious, one of my family's favourite midweek meals.
Dry and tasteless.....Will never buy these again.
Dry and tasteless.....Will never buy these again. MOR sausages are far better..