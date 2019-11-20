By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Minestrone Soup 250G

£ 1.60
£6.40/kg
Per 83g serving
  • Energy1207kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • A mixture of dried wholewheat pasta and quick cook grains
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat Pasta (20%), Part-cooked Barley, Part-cooked Emmer Wheat, Part-cooked Green Split Peas, Part-cooked Yellow Split Lentils, Part-cooked Yellow Split Peas, Red Split Lentils.

Pasta contains: Durum Wholewheat semolina, Water.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Bring 1.25 litres of water or stock to the boil. Add the contents of the pack along with vegetables as desired. Simmer for 10 minutes or until all ingredients are cooked. If you require a softer eat please cook for longer. Season to taste.
Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 83g serving
Energy1454kJ / 344kcal1207kJ / 285kcal
Fat2.0g1.7g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate60.8g50.5g
Sugars1.0g0.9g
Fibre9.5g7.9g
Protein15.9g13.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Typical Analysis: from specification.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

