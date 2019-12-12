By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Quick Cook Emmer Wheat 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Quick Cook Emmer Wheat 250G
£ 1.60
£6.40/kg
Per 83g serving
  • Energy1270kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1530kJ / 361kcal

Product Description

  • Quick cook Emmer
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Part-cooked Emmer Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add 83g of product per person into plenty of boiling water (add a pinch of salt if desired) and simmer for 10 minutes. If you require a softer eat boil for longer. Drain through a sieve and season to taste.
Time: 10 minutes

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 83g serving
Energy1530kJ / 361kcal1270kJ / 300kcal
Fat2.0g1.7g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate71.1g59.0g
Sugars1.0g0.8g
Fibre5.6g4.6g
Protein11.9g9.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Typical Analysis: from specification.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here