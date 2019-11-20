Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Barley 250G

- Energy1230kJ 291kcal15%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1483kJ / 351kcal
Product Description
- Quick cook barley
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Part-cooked Barley.
Allergy Information
- CONTAINS: Gluten., Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add 83g of product per person into plenty of boiling water (add a pinch of salt if desired) and simmer for 10 minutes. If you require a softer eat please boil for longer. Drain through a sieve and season to taste.
Time: 10 minutes
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Per 83g serving
|Energy
|1483kJ / 351kcal
|1230kJ / 291kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|70.7g
|58.7g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|11.6g
|9.6g
|Protein
|8.0g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
