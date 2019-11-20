By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Barley 250G

Tesco Wholefoods Quick Cook Barley 250G
£ 1.60
£6.40/kg
Per 83g serving
  • Energy1230kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1483kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • Quick cook barley
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Part-cooked Barley.

Allergy Information

  • CONTAINS: Gluten., Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add 83g of product per person into plenty of boiling water (add a pinch of salt if desired) and simmer for 10 minutes. If you require a softer eat please boil for longer. Drain through a sieve and season to taste.
Time: 10 minutes

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 83g serving
Energy1483kJ / 351kcal1230kJ / 291kcal
Fat1.4g1.2g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate70.7g58.7g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre11.6g9.6g
Protein8.0g6.6g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Typical Analysis: from specification.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

