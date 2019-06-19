By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jalapeno & Red Pepper Houmous 182G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.66/100g

Offer

¼ of a pot
  • Energy380kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, green and red jalapeño chillies and roasted red pepper.
  • Hot & Spicy Chickpeas and tahini blended with green and red jalapeños
  • Hot & spicy
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 182g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (54%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Green Jalapeño Chilli (5%), Roasted Red Pepper (3.5%) [Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil], Red Jalapeño Chilli (3%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

182g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (46g)
Energy826kJ / 199kcal380kJ / 91kcal
Fat12.9g6.0g
Saturates1.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate12.3g5.7g
Sugars0.9g0.4g
Fibre3.9g1.8g
Protein6.3g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

5 stars

Good heat and flavour, the best chilli houmous.

